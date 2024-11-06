Open Menu

DIG Raza Holds Open Court To Address Public Grievances

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2024 | 10:35 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is committed to resolving public issues on priority.

DIG said this while listening to the complaints and issues of the public as well as police officers during the Khuli Kachehri (open court), a police spokesperson told APP on Wednesday.

He said during the Khuli Kachehri, the DIG listened to the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit. DIG Raza also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame.

DIG Raza further said that strict action will be taken against officers involved in bribery or corruption and a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard.

DIG emphasized that Islamabad Police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens. “Such interaction would be continued in the future to provide maximum relief to the citizens.” DIG Raza added.

DIG Syed Ali Raza further said that interaction during “Khuli Kachehris” would help to promote friendly policing and will also ensure self-accountability, and immediate resolution of citizens' problems. The protection of life, property, and self-respect of citizens comes first, DIG maintained.

