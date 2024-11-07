DIG Raza, SP Pari Gul hold open court to address women’s issues

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police Syed Ali Raza and Superintendent of Police (SP) Sawan Pari Gul Tareen conducted a Khuli Kacheri (open court) at the Women Police Station on Thursday.

A public relation officer told APP that the SP City Khalid Mahmood Awan was also present at the Khuli Kacheri, where a large number of women participated in raising their concerns directly

He said during the session, women expressed their issues openly, with DIG Raza and SP Sawan Pari Gul Tareen listening attentively and issuing orders for immediate solutions.

DIG Raza and SP Pari Gul said that women's police stations and online police stations have been established to address women's issues.

Women can also register their complaints online by calling 1815, while additional complaints and grievances can be submitted to the IGP Grievance Cell at 1715, they said.

Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi said that the ICT Police are committed to reaching citizens through multiple platforms and resolving their concerns efficiently. He issued orders to hold Khuli Kacheries across the district.

He ordered all zonal SPs to organize similar open forums in their respective zones, enabling citizens to directly present their concerns to police officials.

