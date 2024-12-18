Open Menu

DIG Raza Visits Injured Officer, Highlights Unity Within Police Force

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 18, 2024 | 07:02 PM

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Ali Raza on Wednesday visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital to inquire about the health of Yasir Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Syed Ali Raza on Wednesday visited Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Hospital to inquire about the health of Yasir Shah.

According to a police spokesperson, the police officer Yasir Shah was injured in a traffic accident. During the visit, DIG Raza inquired about his health and treatment progress.

The DIG Raza stated that officers are valuable assets of the police department, highlighting a sense of camaraderie and unity within the department.

DIG Raza asserted that everyone within the department is like a family, ensuring that no officer or official would ever feel alone during challenging times. This sentiment aims to foster a supportive and caring environment within the police department.

