DIG Raza Vows Foolproof Security For Christmas Celebrations
Sumaira FH Published December 24, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Police Syed Ali Raza assured the Christian community of comprehensive security measures for Christmas during a meeting held on Tuesday with a delegation from the community.
During the meeting, DIG Raza assured the delegation that the Islamabad Police is taking all necessary steps to ensure the safety of the Christian community and their religious events, a public relation officer told APP.
He said DIG emphasized that comprehensive security will continue to be provided for programs held at their places of worship.
DIG stated that the purpose of the meeting was to reassure the Christian community that Islamabad Police is always available for their security and considers itself accountable for their protection.
He added that all churches in Islamabad are being provided with foolproof security.
Additionally, DIG Raza acknowledged the Christian community's cooperation with Islamabad Police and expressed hope for continued collaboration in the future.
The Christian community delegation thanked DIG Islamabad for addressing their concerns and ensuring full support for their security needs. They reaffirmed their commitment to standing with Islamabad Police at every level.
