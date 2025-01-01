DIG Raza vows zero tolerance for corruption, resolving public issues on priority

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza said on Wednesday that the Islamabad Police is committed to resolve public issues on priority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza said on Wednesday that the Islamabad Police is committed to resolve public issues on priority.

DIG Raza said this while listening to the complaints and issues of the public as well as police officers during the Khuli Kachehri (open court), a public relation officer told APP.

He said during the Khuli Kachehri, DIG listened to the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit. Raza also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame.

DIG Raza further said that strict action will be taken against officers involved in bribery or corruption and a zero-tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard.

DIG emphasized that Islamabad Police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens. “Such interaction would be continued in future to provide maximum relief to the citizens.” he added.

DIG Ali Raza further said that interaction during “Khuli Kachehris” would help to promote friendly policing and will also ensure self-accountability, immediate resolution of citizens' problems. The protection of life, property and self-respect of citizens comes first, he maintained.

