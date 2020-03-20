DIG Razzaq Cheema lauds efforts of police for foiling snatching of Rs, 1, million

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Regional Police Officer & Deputy Inspector General Police Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema Friday said police was playing key role to ensure protection of public lives and their property in province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Regional Police Officer & Deputy Inspector General Police Quetta Abdul Razzaq Cheema Friday said police was playing key role to ensure protection of public lives and their property in province.

He expressed these views while distributing certificates and cash awards among police personnel on special directive of Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Mohsin Hasan Butt.

He also appreciated police including those personnel who had foiled a bid of snatching 1 million rupees, saying that Abdul Waheed was on way to the bazaar for purchasing a new vehicle in a car when two armed robbers riding a bike and intercepted him.

The robbers snatched one million rupees from him at gunpoint and were trying to escape from the scene but the victim Abdul Waheed informed Madat Gar police soon after the incident, he said saying that timely police took action and cordoned off the area and they started chasing them when outlaws opened fire at police personnel.

While an alleged accused namely Muhammad Qasim resident of Faisal Abad was arrested along with pistol and stolen rupees after exchanging of firing at Halli Chowk area of Quetta.

He said the victim Abdul Waheed also announced cash prize Rs 25000 for each police personnel who took part in operation.

Abdul Razzaq Chema said it was our prime responsibility to maintain peace and to curb all crime activities from the area. He urged public to cooperate police personnel against criminal in order to ensure peace in the area.