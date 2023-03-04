DIG removes two SHOs for allegedly extorting bribes

DIG Peer Muhammad Shah has removed the SHOs of Nooriabad and Lunikot police stations, located along the M9 Motorway between Karachi and Hyderabad, under allegations of extorting bribes from the citizens travelling at the said expressway

The police spokesman informed here on Saturday, the DIG took the action after taking notice of video footage recorded by a citizen in which it was shown that the cops of the 2 police stations were extorting bribes.

He told that the DIG has directed SSP Hyderabad Amjad Shaikh to conduct an inquiry against the suspended SHO Lunikot Suleman Lashari and suspended SHO Nooriabad Hashim Brohi.

The SSP has been asked to initiate departmental action if the inquiry established the charges against the 2 SHOs.