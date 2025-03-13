DIG Reviews Citywide Mosque Security During Ramzan
Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq reviewed security arrangements across the district’s mosques during prayer, Taraweeh, and Sehri hours. DIG also briefed police officers on duty, emphasizing their role in ensuring public safety.
A public relation officer told APP on Thursday that under the special directives of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq visited various mosques to assess security measures during Ramzan.
DIG Tariq met with police personnel deployed at duty points, commended them for their dedication, and provided guidance on maintaining vigilance.
Other senior police officers accompanied him during the visit.
DIG Tariq stated that special security arrangements have been put in place for mosques and imambargahs across the Federal capital.
DIG reiterated that Islamabad Police remain committed to safeguarding citizens and ensuring peace in the city. He further emphasized that all necessary resources are being utilized to maintain law and order, and no one will be allowed to disrupt the security and tranquility of the citizens.
APP-rzr-mkz
Recent Stories
RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble Number auction to support Fat ..
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK government
UAEFTS processed AED19.89 trillion in transactions in 2024
Ripple secures DFSA Licence to offer regulated crypto payments from DIFC
DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
DP World reports record revenue of $20.0 billion in 2024
RAKEZ roadshow to Brazil highlights expanding business opportunities in UAE
France's GDP growth forecast lowered to 0.7 pct for 2025: central bank
UAE condemns terrorist attack on train southwest of Pakistan
AD Maqta Technologies Group signs strategic partnership agreement with Pakistan ..
UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks between United States, Republic o ..
AFC Champions League Two: Penalty shootout win takes Sharjah through
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad Police nab 16 in crackdown on illegal arms, drug trade5 minutes ago
-
DIG reviews citywide mosque security during Ramzan5 minutes ago
-
9 drug dealers nabbed with over 9kg charas5 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police arrest 11 outlaws5 minutes ago
-
Free medical camp organized in Chakrakot Bala15 minutes ago
-
JKLF condemns imposition of Indian ban on AAC, JKIM15 minutes ago
-
DC visits Ramzan Sahulat bazaar25 minutes ago
-
Drug-peddlers arrested25 minutes ago
-
Derajat event to help in promoting local culture, traditional sports: Commissioner25 minutes ago
-
3 held for gambling on cards with stake money25 minutes ago
-
Dialogue best solution to any problem: PA speaker35 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 38 suspects in grand search operation in Golra35 minutes ago