Open Menu

DIG Reviews Citywide Mosque Security During Ramzan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM

DIG reviews citywide mosque security during Ramzan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq reviewed security arrangements across the district’s mosques during prayer, Taraweeh, and Sehri hours. DIG also briefed police officers on duty, emphasizing their role in ensuring public safety.

A public relation officer told APP on Thursday that under the special directives of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq visited various mosques to assess security measures during Ramzan.

DIG Tariq met with police personnel deployed at duty points, commended them for their dedication, and provided guidance on maintaining vigilance.

Other senior police officers accompanied him during the visit.

DIG Tariq stated that special security arrangements have been put in place for mosques and imambargahs across the Federal capital.

DIG reiterated that Islamabad Police remain committed to safeguarding citizens and ensuring peace in the city. He further emphasized that all necessary resources are being utilized to maintain law and order, and no one will be allowed to disrupt the security and tranquility of the citizens.

APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble ..

RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble Number auction to support Fat ..

10 minutes ago
 Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK g ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK government

10 minutes ago
 UAEFTS processed AED19.89 trillion in transactions ..

UAEFTS processed AED19.89 trillion in transactions in 2024

25 minutes ago
 Ripple secures DFSA Licence to offer regulated cry ..

Ripple secures DFSA Licence to offer regulated crypto payments from DIFC

25 minutes ago
 DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endow ..

DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

1 hour ago
 DP World reports record revenue of $20.0 billion i ..

DP World reports record revenue of $20.0 billion in 2024

1 hour ago
RAKEZ roadshow to Brazil highlights expanding busi ..

RAKEZ roadshow to Brazil highlights expanding business opportunities in UAE

1 hour ago
 France's GDP growth forecast lowered to 0.7 pct fo ..

France's GDP growth forecast lowered to 0.7 pct for 2025: central bank

1 hour ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on train southwest o ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on train southwest of Pakistan

1 hour ago
 AD Maqta Technologies Group signs strategic partne ..

AD Maqta Technologies Group signs strategic partnership agreement with Pakistan ..

1 hour ago
 UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks bet ..

UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks between United States, Republic o ..

1 hour ago
 AFC Champions League Two: Penalty shootout win tak ..

AFC Champions League Two: Penalty shootout win takes Sharjah through

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan