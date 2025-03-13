DIG reviews citywide mosque security during Ramzan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police’s Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq reviewed security arrangements across the district’s mosques during prayer, Taraweeh, and Sehri hours. DIG also briefed police officers on duty, emphasizing their role in ensuring public safety.

A public relation officer told APP on Thursday that under the special directives of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq visited various mosques to assess security measures during Ramzan.

DIG Tariq met with police personnel deployed at duty points, commended them for their dedication, and provided guidance on maintaining vigilance.

Other senior police officers accompanied him during the visit.

DIG Tariq stated that special security arrangements have been put in place for mosques and imambargahs across the Federal capital.

DIG reiterated that Islamabad Police remain committed to safeguarding citizens and ensuring peace in the city. He further emphasized that all necessary resources are being utilized to maintain law and order, and no one will be allowed to disrupt the security and tranquility of the citizens.

