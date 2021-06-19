DIG reviews crime situation in federal capital

Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the crime situation in the federal capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar on Saturday chaired a meeting to review the crime situation in the Federal capital.

SSP(Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, Additional SP, Farhat Abbas Kazmi, SPs, SDPOs, ASP AVLC and others official of Islamabad police attended the meeting, a news release said.

The DIG discussed the performance of every officer, directing them to expedite actions against anti-social elements to secure the lives and properties of residents.

He asked the concerned officers to constitute special squads to arrest the proclaimed offenders.

Kausar further instructed the police officials to initiate actions against vehicle lifters in their respective areas, besides to ensure accountability of their subordinates.