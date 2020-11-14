UrduPoint.com
DIG Reviews Law, Order Situation In City

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 07:10 PM

DIG reviews law, order situation in city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Ashfaq Khan Saturday reviewed overall law and order and security situation in the city.

He said Lahore Police were highly alert for safety of people. He directed all officers concerned to enhance security of the city particularly vulnerable establishments and sensitive places.

He directed teams of Dolphin Squad and PRU along with Police Stations personnel to ensure effective patrolling on roads. Vehicles and persons should be thoroughly searched and checked on entry and exit points of the city, he added.

Ashfaq Khan said that the police would ensure continuous monitoring through the closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras of the Punjab Safe Cities Authority to foil any nefarious designs of the anti-social elements.

SSP Operations Lahore Jamil Zafar, SP Security Lahore Sardar Mavarhan Khan, SP Dolphin/Mujahid Squad Rashid Hadayat along with all divisional SPs and officers of security and related branches attended the meeting.

