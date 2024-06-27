DIG reviews Muharram security arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

A meeting regarding security arrangements for Muharram was held here on Thursday

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) A meeting regarding security arrangements for Muharram was held here on Thursday.

Presiding over the meeting, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur Pir Muhammad Shah emphasised on the importance of combing and searching operations and close coordination between all security agencies during Muharram.

While giving a briefing, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Amjad Ahmed Shaikh stated that all sensitive areas, procession routes, imambargahs, mosques, madrassahs as well as all entry and exit points would remain under vigilance during Muharram.

The Sukkur Deputy Inspector General of Police stated that search operations would be conducted at hotels, inns and public places to make security foolproof.

He said that it was of utmost importance that deployed forces remain on high alert round the clock. He also stressed that the ulema had a vital role to play in keeping the peace.

Later, SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Shaikh visited a number of imambargahs and issued instructions to staff concerned regarding security arrangements.