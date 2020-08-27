UrduPoint.com
DIG Reviews Procession Security

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 03:29 PM

DIG reviews procession security

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur region, Fida Hussain Mastoi on Thursday visited procession routes to review security and other arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2020 ) :The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur region, Fida Hussain Mastoi on Thursday visited procession routes to review security and other arrangements.

He directed the officials to take more steps for improvement of security arrangements and keep vigilant eye on suspicious people.

DIG Mastoi said the timing of Majalis and processions should be strictly observed and search sweep and combing operations should be continued in the vicinity of Imambargahs, processions and majalis, he added.

He said that each point of the SOPs issued by the Home department would be implemented in letter and spirit.

