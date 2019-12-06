UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Reviews Security Arrangements

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 06th December 2019 | 09:43 PM

DIG reviews security arrangements

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Rai Babar Saeed on Friday visited different areas of the city and reviewed security arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Rai Babar Saeed on Friday visited different areas of the city and reviewed security arrangements.

He also checked patrolling of Dolphin squads at Ferozpur Road and other areas.

He directed the police personnel to ensure meaningful patrolling as per the strategy to curb street crimes.

He said patrolling teams should behave politely with the citizens.

Related Topics

Police Road

Recent Stories

Fujairah CP crowns winners of Fujairah Adventures ..

1 hour ago

OPEC agrees to 500,000 barrel per day production c ..

2 minutes ago

Lecture on anti-smoking at PR Police Training Scho ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Stock Exchange up by 91 points to close a ..

2 minutes ago

Lahore Police carry out search operations in sensi ..

2 minutes ago

Stock markets power ahead on strong US jobs data

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.