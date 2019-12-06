DIG reviews security arrangements

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Rai Babar Saeed on Friday visited different areas of the city and reviewed security arrangements.

He also checked patrolling of Dolphin squads at Ferozpur Road and other areas.

He directed the police personnel to ensure meaningful patrolling as per the strategy to curb street crimes.

He said patrolling teams should behave politely with the citizens.