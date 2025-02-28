DIG Reviews Security Arrangements Across Capital
Faizan Hashmi Published February 28, 2025 | 07:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Capital Police Muhammad Jawad Tariq, along with zonal officers, visited various duty points across the city on Friday to assess security measures.
An official told APP that the DIG Tariq emphasized that all necessary steps were being taken to ensure the safety of citizens. He commended the efforts of Islamabad Police personnel, including female officers, for their dedication to maintaining law and order.
Senior police officials were also present during the visit.
DIG Tariq reaffirmed that the Islamabad Police would not allow any disruption to the peace and security of the Federal capital.
DIG said protecting citizens' lives and property, as well as public and private assets, remains the top priority.
Furthermore, DIG Tariq directed officers to brief their subordinates and personally inspect all security arrangements to ensure an effective response to any law and order situation. He reiterated that negligence in safeguarding the public would not be tolerated.
APP-rzr-mkz
