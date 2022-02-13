UrduPoint.com

DIG Reviews Security Arrangements Around Gaddafi Stadium

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2022 | 08:20 PM

DIG reviews security arrangements around Gaddafi Stadium

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :DIG Operations Lahore Dr Muhammad Abid Khan reviewed the security arrangements around Gaddafi Stadium before the start of PSL-7 matches on Sunday.

He also visited the residential areas around the stadium.

DIG Operations met the residents of the area and inquired from them about the problems.

He directed the officials deployed there to guide the people about entry in stadium.

He said that Elite, Dolphin, PRU and other teams were patrolling regularly.

Related Topics

Lahore Guide Sunday From

Recent Stories

The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowled ..

The Museum of the Future: A new beacon for knowledge and innovation

5 minutes ago
 34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,499 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

5 minutes ago
 British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

British Parliamentarians Visit the UAE

5 minutes ago
 Jawaher Al Qasimi visits &#039;The Big Heart Educa ..

Jawaher Al Qasimi visits &#039;The Big Heart Educational Centre&#039;; meets stu ..

5 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Saeed opens Gulfood 2022

Ahmed bin Saeed opens Gulfood 2022

5 minutes ago
 DEWA supports its smart infrastructure by expandin ..

DEWA supports its smart infrastructure by expanding 394km with fibre optic ducts

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>