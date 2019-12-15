DIG reviews security arrangements at churches

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Rai Babar Saeed here on Sunday visited different churches and reviewed the security arrangements.

During his visit, the DIG Operations directed the authorities concerned to ensure foolproof security at churches.

DSPs, SHOs and other officers briefed the DIG about the security arrangements of the churches.

Rai Babar Saeed also met the managements of the churches which expressed satisfaction over the security measures taken by the police. He said that police officers, personnel and snipers deputed for the security of churches must stay alert.

The DIG said that jawans of Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit must ensure proper patrolling in the surrounding areas of churches. Proper liaison should be maintained with the managements of churches, he added.

yrb/zhr