DIG reviews security arrangements at Gaddafi Stadium

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :DIG Operations Dr Abid Khan on Friday accompanied the teams from the local hotel to Gaddafi Stadium on the occasion of the match between Lahore Qalandar and Multan Sultans. He reviewed the security arrangements on all the routes before the departure of the teams.

SSP Operations Capt (retd) Mustansir Feroze, SP Security Rashid Hidayat and other officers were present in the field.

DIG Operations checked the security arrangements at Gaddafi Stadium and also inspected the search of cricket fans. Dr Abid Khan directed the officers and Jawans on duty to remain alert.