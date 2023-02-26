UrduPoint.com

DIG Reviews Security Arrangements At Gaddafi Stadium

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar Sunday visited the Gaddafi Stadium and reviewed security and traffic arrangements for the PSL-8 matches in Lahore.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroze, SSP Operations, SP Anti-Riots Force and other senior police officers were present.

The DIG reviewed the security arrangements at the route of teams, entry points at gates of the stadium and inspected the checking mechanism.

SSP Operations briefed the DIG regarding the security, traffic, and parking arrangements.

The DIG issued directions to the police officers to further strengthen the arrangements. He also took a round of different enclosures of the stadium. He directed deputed police officials to behave with the visiting citizens at the stadium in a polite manner.

The Lahore police have ensured foolproof security for all PSL matches.

