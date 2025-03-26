DIG Reviews Security At Mosques During Fajr Prayers
Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2025 | 01:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq, conducted an early morning visit to various areas of the city during Fajr prayers to review security arrangements at mosques and Imambargahs.
A public relations officer told APP on Wednesday that under the special direction of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), the Islamabad Police have intensified security measures to ensure the safety of citizens, particularly during prayer times.
DIG Tariq personally inspected the security arrangements and lauded the police officers performing their duties with vigilance.
He emphasized that protecting citizens’ lives and property remains the foremost responsibility of the police force.
“Our Primary duty is to safeguard worshippers and places of worship. Ensuring their security is our form of worship,” DIG said.
He instructed all officers to remain active in the field and to consider their duty a sacred responsibility.
