UrduPoint.com

DIG Reviews Security Measures At 9 Muharam Procession Routes

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 18th August 2021 | 07:35 PM

DIG reviews security measures at 9 Muharam procession routes

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sharjeel Kharal along with SSP, and Rangers officers visited different areas and inspected security measures at designated routes of 9th Muharam processions on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sharjeel Kharal along with SSP, and Rangers officers visited different areas and inspected security measures at designated routes of 9th Muharam processions on Wednesday.

Sharjeel Kharal, Abdul Salam Shaikh, Brigadier Shehzad, Col. Shoeb and Lt. Col Yasir of Qasim Rangers visited mourning processions routes from Qadam Gah Mola Ali (A.

S) to Qarbala Dadan Shah and reviewed security arrangements at the checking points.

They expressed satisfaction over security arrangements and directed officers concerned to keep watch on the activities of processions so that no untoward incident could take place.

Meanwhile, district Police have already finalized Muharam security plan to provide foolproof security cover to the mourning processions and Majalis on Ashura. As many as 5000 police cops would be deployed for ensuring security to Muharam 10 mourning processions.

Related Topics

Rangers Police From Muharram

Recent Stories

Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Young Arab Diplomati ..

Arab Youth Centre launches ‘Young Arab Diplomatic Leaders Programme’

7 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for best securi ..

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar for best security on Youm-e-Ashura

12 minutes ago
 Chief Minister directs to apprehend culprits invol ..

Chief Minister directs to apprehend culprits involved in woman groping

15 minutes ago
 German State to Accept 1,000 Afghan Female Activis ..

German State to Accept 1,000 Afghan Female Activists - Governor

15 minutes ago
 French Police Retrieve 5 Bodies From Lake in South ..

French Police Retrieve 5 Bodies From Lake in Southeast - Reports

15 minutes ago
 'Several Fatalities' as US Plane Flew From Kabul W ..

'Several Fatalities' as US Plane Flew From Kabul With Afghans Clinging to Side - ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.