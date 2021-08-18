DIG reviews security measures at 9 Muharam procession routes

The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sharjeel Kharal along with SSP, and Rangers officers visited different areas and inspected security measures at designated routes of 9th Muharam processions on Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :The Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sharjeel Kharal along with SSP, and Rangers officers visited different areas and inspected security measures at designated routes of 9th Muharam processions on Wednesday.

Sharjeel Kharal, Abdul Salam Shaikh, Brigadier Shehzad, Col. Shoeb and Lt. Col Yasir of Qasim Rangers visited mourning processions routes from Qadam Gah Mola Ali (A.

S) to Qarbala Dadan Shah and reviewed security arrangements at the checking points.

They expressed satisfaction over security arrangements and directed officers concerned to keep watch on the activities of processions so that no untoward incident could take place.

Meanwhile, district Police have already finalized Muharam security plan to provide foolproof security cover to the mourning processions and Majalis on Ashura. As many as 5000 police cops would be deployed for ensuring security to Muharam 10 mourning processions.