DIG reviews security measures of Balakot Hydro Power Project

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Hazara Region Mirwais Niaz on Sunday visited Balakot Hydropower Project site in District Manserhar to review the security situation.

Foreign engineers of Balakot Hydropower Project gave a detailed briefing to DIG Hazara division Mirwais Niaz regarding the Hydropower Project.

DIG inspected and reviewed the project site in detail and said that we would send recommendations to the government by correspondence ahead of time and to take appropriate security arrangements.

District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Sajjad Khan, Additional SP Mansehra Jamil Akhtar and DSP Balakot Siraj Khan were also present on the occasion.