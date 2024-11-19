DIG reviews security of Chinese camp at Lasan Nawab Mansehra

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara, Tahir Ayub on Tuesday visited China Camp near under construction Grid Station Lasan Nawab Mansehra and reviewed security matters

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Nov, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Police Hazara, Tahir Ayub on Tuesday visited China Camp near under construction Grid Station Lasan Nawab Mansehra and reviewed security matters.

He was accompanied by District Police Officer, Shafiullah Gandapur.The visiting DIG was also briefed about security measures for safety of Chinese nationals working on the grid stations.

Talking to Chinese workers, DIG assures them foolproof security and appreciated contribution of Chinese nationals for development and progress of the country.

He said that security of Chinese staff in foremost priority of the government and necessary steps would be taken to achieve the objective.

Chinese workers expressed confidence on police force and lauded their efforts to provide security to staff members.