DIG reviews security plan for elections 2024

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Police Mirpurkhas range Tanveer Alam Odho, has finalized the security plan made for holding peaceful general elections being held on February 8, 2024.

Giving a briefing to the Aiwan-e-Sahafat delegation at the police complex here on Tuesday, DIG said that 12,618 police officers and personnel including volunteer police, have been deployed to ensure the security of 1958 polling stations of districts of Mirpurkhas division, Umerkot and Tharparkar.

He said that 341 highly sensitive and 742 sensitive polling stations are also included in the Mirpurkhas division.

He said that two SSPs have been posted from other districts, while one senior superintendent of police would be deployed for Umerkot and one SSP to be posted in Mirpurkhas area.

The DIG said that some seven policemen would be deployed at highly sensitive polling stations, while five policemen are responsible to ensure security for sensitive polling stations.

He added that four policemen would take the responsibility of normal polling stations. The DIG said that according to a policy of the Election Commission of Pakistan, the volunteers, including women and various present and retired employees would be appointed without uniform.

He said that Quick Response Force comprising 500 police personnel has been deployed to deal with any emergency during polling. He further informed that as many as 2620 lady health workers are included in the Lady Volunteer Police and they had been trained for the purpose. He said that CCTV cameras have been installed at 341 highly sensitive polling stations to monitor the situation. The DIG said that international observers would also monitor the elections and they will be provided security with police escorts. He said that more than 400 soldiers of the Pakistan Army and Rangers would be alert and deployed for security duty on the polling day.

