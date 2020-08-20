UrduPoint.com
DIG Reviews Security Steps For Muharram

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 08:19 PM

DIG reviews security steps for Muharram

Deputy nspector General (DIG) Sukkur range, Fida Hussain Mastoi on Thursday visited the SSP office Sukkur to check the security measures adopted for peaceful observance of Muharram

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2020 ) :Deputy nspector General (DIG) Sukkur range, Fida Hussain Mastoi on Thursday visited the SSP office Sukkur to check the security measures adopted for peaceful observance of Muharram.

He was briefed about the security situation, especially in sensitive points.

The DIG also inspected various sections including Special Branch, CTD and knew about the modern and sophisticated system adopted for monitoring of terrorists and anti-state elements. The DIG directed the SSP Sukkur to make the best use of all available resources and ensure a peaceful Muharram at all costs.

