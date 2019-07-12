DIG rewarded police officers

(@FahadShabbir)

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2019 ) :DIG Kohat region Mr. Tayab Hafeez Cheema has distributed cash prizes and certificate of good performance among police officers in region office here in Kohat.

In a press release issued by PRO Fazal Naeem of Kohat police it was revealed that in presence of District Police Officers of Hangu, Karak and Kohat, DIG Tayab Hafeez Cheema in recognition of professional excellence of Station House Officers and other police officers have rewarded them with cash prizes and certificates of good performance.

While addressing gathering of police officers DIG Mr. Tayab Hafeez Cheema had directed all police officers to remain decent in their behavior while dealing with citizens.

He said that system of reward and punishment is intact in police department. And duty of police officers is to protect people.

DIG warned that no illegal confinements or torture on behalf of police force will be tolerated.