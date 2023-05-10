UrduPoint.com

DIG Rizvi's Injured Eye Treated Successfully: Dr Javed

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023 | 06:20 PM

DIG Rizvi's injured eye treated successfully: Dr Javed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Punjab Minister for Health Dr Javed Akram said on Wednesday that DIG Operations Lahore Ali Nasir Rizvi's eye, injured during protest demonstrations by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) activists on Tuesday, was successfully treated on Wednesday.

He said this during his visit to the Services Hospital where he met the family of the DIG Operations Lahore, who was undergoing treatment at the public sector health facility.

The caretaker minister also met surgeons, who performed procedure on Ali Nasir Rizvi's eye. He said that while ensuring peace and order, Ali Rizvi's eye was badly affected by a hit of a stone.

He said that 25 policemen and two civilians had already been discharged after being provided medical aid.

The health minister said that on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi, the Department of Specialised Health and Medical education had also formed a special medical board for operation of Ali Nasir Rizvi's eye. Professor of Ophthalmology SIMS Professor Dr Khalid Waheed, Professor of Ophthalmology Professor Dr Khawaja Mohsin Ehsan and retired Professor of Ophthalmology King Edward Medical University Professor Dr Asad Aslam Khan were included in the special medical board.

