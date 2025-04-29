DIG Sajjad Khan assumes charge as RPO Bannu

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) DIG Sajjad Khan has officially assumed charge as the newly appointed Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Bannu on Tuesday.

Spokesman Bannu police said, upon arrival at the Police Lines, he was warmly received by DPO Bannu, all SPs, SDPOs, and senior police officials.

A smartly turned-out contingent of Bannu Police presented a guard of honour to welcome the new RPO. Following the formalities, DIG Sajjad Khan visited the Martyrs' Memorial, where he laid floral wreaths and offered prayers for the departed souls of Bannu Police martyrs.

APP/vak