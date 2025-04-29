DIG Sajjad Khan Assumes Charge As RPO Bannu
Muhammad Irfan Published April 29, 2025 | 01:20 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2025) DIG Sajjad Khan has officially assumed charge as the newly appointed Regional Police Officer (RPO) of Bannu on Tuesday.
Spokesman Bannu police said, upon arrival at the Police Lines, he was warmly received by DPO Bannu, all SPs, SDPOs, and senior police officials.
A smartly turned-out contingent of Bannu Police presented a guard of honour to welcome the new RPO. Following the formalities, DIG Sajjad Khan visited the Martyrs' Memorial, where he laid floral wreaths and offered prayers for the departed souls of Bannu Police martyrs.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2025
Global Village’s Main Stage lights up as Atif Aslam dazzles fans with his reso ..
Giant bird puppet takes flight at SCRF 2025, dazzling young imaginations
Children dive into a riot of colours and creativity at SCRF 2025
Robot takes lead in a dazzling dance show at SCRF
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Engages with Students at the British University i ..
Book launching event organized at The Embassy of Pakistan, Abu Dhabi
CCI strongly condemns India's unilateral, illegal steps after Pahalgam incident
Girl detained for 7 years for 'terrifying' Welsh school stabbing
WHO delegation meets PM&DC President
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC visits THQ to review facilities5 minutes ago
-
SC Adjourns Super Tax Case Hearing Until Monday5 minutes ago
-
DC Matiari chairs meeting to review polio campaign5 minutes ago
-
DIG Sajjad Khan assumes charge as RPO Bannu5 minutes ago
-
AI-driven farming crucial for Pakistan’s climate resilience, food security15 minutes ago
-
BZU hosts conference on food value addition,innovation15 minutes ago
-
Maritime minister inspects fire fighting exercise at KPT25 minutes ago
-
SRSO Celebrates World Immunization Week 2025 in Mirpurkhas25 minutes ago
-
Pest threat in mango orchards drops by April end: DD Zohaib Ahmed55 minutes ago
-
FESCO releases marriage grants for children of retired,deceased employees55 minutes ago
-
Two-Day DFDI Forum commences55 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Army shoots down Indian quadcopter near LoC1 hour ago