DIG SBA Conducts Weekly Orderly Room
Sumaira FH Published March 24, 2025 | 08:37 PM
DIG Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Parvez Ahmed Chandio, conducted a weekly Orderly Room at the range office to address pending show-cause notices and other issues of police personnel
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) DIG Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Parvez Ahmed Chandio, conducted a weekly Orderly Room at the range office to address pending show-cause notices and other issues of police personnel.
Police officers from various police stations, units, and offices across the range attended the session and presented their issues directly to DIG Parvez Ahmed Chandio.
During the Orderly Room, hearings on issued show-cause notices were conducted, and decisions regarding penalties or relief were made based on written and verbal responses from the personnel.
During meeting the officers raised concerns regarding transfers, postings, medical assistance, and other welfare-related matters.
In response, DIG issued immediate instructions to the relevant staff to ensure the timely resolution of legitimate issues faced by the police personnel.
On the other hand DIG strictly directed investigating officers to improve the quality of investigations, ensuring that all necessary documentation is completed thoroughly.
The session was attended by Office Superintendent Munir Ahmed Bhutto, Reader Tanzeem Hussain Wagan, and Head Clerk (Establishment-II) Mudassir Chandio.
APP/rzq/mwq
Recent Stories
Creators HQ holds 4 Ramadan discussion events to support creators of purposeful ..
?Danone CEO reaffirmed long-term commitment at China Development Forum 2025?
Commissioner inaugurates plantation drive at BISE Bahawalpur
Four killed, one injured in road accident
Fawad appointed as new MD STEVTA
IHC allows PTI founder's meetings two days in week
UAE strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque in Niger village
Abu Dhabi University joins 4th Generation University Initiative
PPP not to compromise on Sindh's intersts: Sharjeel
Governor Kundi commends NYA for empowering youth
CDA cracks down on illegal marquees and commercial structures in Islamabad
KPRA holds training session for PMS Probationers
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner inaugurates plantation drive at BISE Bahawalpur4 minutes ago
-
Four killed, one injured in road accident4 minutes ago
-
Fawad appointed as new MD STEVTA8 minutes ago
-
IHC allows PTI founder's meetings two days in week8 minutes ago
-
PPP not to compromise on Sindh's intersts: Sharjeel8 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi commends NYA for empowering youth8 minutes ago
-
CDA cracks down on illegal marquees and commercial structures in Islamabad19 minutes ago
-
DIG SBA conducts weekly orderly room4 minutes ago
-
MD PBM emphasizes media's role in poverty alleviation and social welfare4 minutes ago
-
President SCBAP calls on JUI-F Chief4 minutes ago
-
SSUET to collaborate with Consumers Association in field of Food & Technology4 minutes ago
-
Man arrested for killing groom4 minutes ago