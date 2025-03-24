DIG SBA conducts weekly orderly room

DIG Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Parvez Ahmed Chandio, conducted a weekly Orderly Room at the range office to address pending show-cause notices and other issues of police personnel

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) DIG Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range, Parvez Ahmed Chandio, conducted a weekly Orderly Room at the range office to address pending show-cause notices and other issues of police personnel.

Police officers from various police stations, units, and offices across the range attended the session and presented their issues directly to DIG Parvez Ahmed Chandio.

During the Orderly Room, hearings on issued show-cause notices were conducted, and decisions regarding penalties or relief were made based on written and verbal responses from the personnel.

During meeting the officers raised concerns regarding transfers, postings, medical assistance, and other welfare-related matters.

In response, DIG issued immediate instructions to the relevant staff to ensure the timely resolution of legitimate issues faced by the police personnel.

On the other hand DIG strictly directed investigating officers to improve the quality of investigations, ensuring that all necessary documentation is completed thoroughly.

The session was attended by Office Superintendent Munir Ahmed Bhutto, Reader Tanzeem Hussain Wagan, and Head Clerk (Establishment-II) Mudassir Chandio.

