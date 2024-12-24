DIG Security Distributes Gifts Among Christian Officers
Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A Christmas ceremony was held at the Diplomatic Enclave on Tuesday to honor Christian police officers, with participation of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq as the chief guest.
The event was also attended by SSP Security Division Captain (R) Zeeshan Haider, Christian officers and staff, an official told APP.
On this occasion, the DIG expressed pride in the Christian officers and staff who serve in various branches of the police force. He stated that minorities enjoyed equal rights in the country and were making significant contributions to its development.
He further emphasized that the event teaches valuable lessons in brotherhood and humanity and that everyone should work together to promote interfaith harmony. He also extended his best wishes to the officers, distributed gifts and announced holidays for Christian officers and staff.
