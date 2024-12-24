Open Menu

DIG Security Distributes Gifts Among Christian Officers

Faizan Hashmi Published December 24, 2024 | 06:00 PM

DIG Security distributes gifts among Christian officers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2024) A Christmas ceremony was held at the Diplomatic Enclave on Tuesday to honor Christian police officers, with participation of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Muhammad Jawad Tariq as the chief guest.

The event was also attended by SSP Security Division Captain (R) Zeeshan Haider, Christian officers and staff, an official told APP.

On this occasion, the DIG expressed pride in the Christian officers and staff who serve in various branches of the police force. He stated that minorities enjoyed equal rights in the country and were making significant contributions to its development.

He further emphasized that the event teaches valuable lessons in brotherhood and humanity and that everyone should work together to promote interfaith harmony. He also extended his best wishes to the officers, distributed gifts and announced holidays for Christian officers and staff.

Related Topics

Police Christmas Holidays Christian Event Best

Recent Stories

ICC announces schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

ICC announces schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

13 minutes ago
 Fujairah Crown Prince receives Arab Parliament Pre ..

Fujairah Crown Prince receives Arab Parliament President

16 minutes ago
 Arif Alvi calls for investigations of all military ..

Arif Alvi calls for investigations of all military officers involved in politics

23 minutes ago
 Gold price per tola decreases by Rs800 in local ma ..

Gold price per tola decreases by Rs800 in local markets

40 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s economic indicators heading towards p ..

Pakistan’s economic indicators heading towards positive trajectory, claims Moh ..

48 minutes ago
 ‘Digital space is at risk in Pakistan,’ Bilawa ..

‘Digital space is at risk in Pakistan,’ Bilawal asks youth to resist before ..

56 minutes ago
MBRU partners with American Dental Association For ..

MBRU partners with American Dental Association Forsyth Institute

1 hour ago
 Rubu’ Qarn wraps up theater season with 3,000 vi ..

Rubu’ Qarn wraps up theater season with 3,000 visitors

1 hour ago
 European arms exports hit record high in 2023

European arms exports hit record high in 2023

1 hour ago
 No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, s ..

No compromise on Pakistan’s nuclear programme, says PM Shehbaz amid amid US sa ..

1 hour ago
 RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter ..

RTA expands nol Card services to enable e-scooter payments

1 hour ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Bangladesh

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan