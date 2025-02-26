DIG Security reviews hotel security arrangements for Champions Trophy 2025

Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 26, 2025 | 07:21 PM

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Security/Headquarters, Syed Ali Raza, visited a private hotel on Wednesday to review the security arrangements for the foreign teams arriving for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2025)

A public relations officer told APP that following the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the DIG Security division inspected the security measures in place and met with officers deployed on duty.

DIG Raza issued key instructions to ensure effective security arrangements, emphasizing that all law enforcement agencies must coordinate fully and remain vigilant during the arrival and departure of the teams.

DIG Raza further stressed the importance of informing citizens about route timings and enhancing security checks at all entry and exit points.

DIG Security Syed Ali Raza assured that Islamabad Police would utilize all available resources to provide comprehensive security to foreign guests and uphold the country’s dignity and image.

