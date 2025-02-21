DIG Security reviews progress on development projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters/Security, Syed Ali Raza, reviewed the ongoing development projects within the security division on Friday. DIG was accompanied by senior police officers and relevant staff during the visit.

A public relations officer told APP that, on this occasion, DIG Security directed administrators to expedite the construction work and ensure all projects meet international standards.

DIG Raza stated that the completion of these projects would enhance the operational capabilities of Islamabad Police, enabling officers to perform their policing and office duties more effectively.

He further emphasized that equipping Islamabad Police with modern infrastructure and state-of-the-art equipment remains a top priority.

/APP-rzr-mkz