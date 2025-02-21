Open Menu

DIG Security Reviews Progress On Development Projects

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2025 | 09:50 PM

DIG Security reviews progress on development projects

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2025) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters/Security, Syed Ali Raza, reviewed the ongoing development projects within the security division on Friday. DIG was accompanied by senior police officers and relevant staff during the visit.

A public relations officer told APP that, on this occasion, DIG Security directed administrators to expedite the construction work and ensure all projects meet international standards.

DIG Raza stated that the completion of these projects would enhance the operational capabilities of Islamabad Police, enabling officers to perform their policing and office duties more effectively.

He further emphasized that equipping Islamabad Police with modern infrastructure and state-of-the-art equipment remains a top priority.

/APP-rzr-mkz

Recent Stories

UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliament ..

UAE assumes presidency of PAM's Women's Parliamentary Forum

55 minutes ago
 EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence ..

EDGE to provide UAE industry with advanced defence production facility

55 minutes ago
 RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle E ..

RAK Ruler receives CEO of Accor Group for Middle East, Africa & Asia Pacific

1 hour ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switz ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan receives officials from Switzerland to discuss developments ..

2 hours ago
 ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th ..

ADNEC Group, Ministry of Defence to organise 12th edition of Dubai International ..

2 hours ago
 Food security is vital for peace, stability and hu ..

Food security is vital for peace, stability and human dignity, FAO says

2 hours ago
Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

Arab Parliament for Child opens its fourth session

2 hours ago
 Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffr ..

Jafza, Haldiram’s sign agreement to launch saffron processing facilities

2 hours ago
 EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2. ..

EDGE closes highly successful IDEX 2025 with US$2.9 billion in new sales

2 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to ..

CONDOR signs contract with Brazil’s SENAPPEN to upgrade prison security

3 hours ago
 Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provi ..

Hamad Bin Mohammed Al Sharqi Foundation, FCA provide 257 tonnes of food aid to s ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan