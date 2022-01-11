DIG seeks report of Tando Jam incident

The Deputy Inspector General Police Pir Mohammad Shah on Tuesday took notice of Tando Jam incident and sought detailed report from SSP Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The Deputy Inspector General Police Pir Mohammad Shah on Tuesday took notice of Tando Jam incident and sought detailed report from SSP Hyderabad.

According to the spokesman, the DIG has taken notice of the incident and directed immediate action against the manufacturer and sale of raw liquor in the district.

While seeking report from SSP Hyderabad, DIG also directed DSP and SHO Tando Jam to ensure immediate arrest of the accused involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, SHO Tando Jam said that no deaths were occured in the area due to consumption of raw liquor while the families of the three deceased had informed that they were ill for several days due to which they had passed away in the hospital.