UrduPoint.com

DIG Seeks Report Of Tando Jam Incident

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2022 | 05:31 PM

DIG seeks report of Tando Jam incident

The Deputy Inspector General Police Pir Mohammad Shah on Tuesday took notice of Tando Jam incident and sought detailed report from SSP Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2022 ) :The Deputy Inspector General Police Pir Mohammad Shah on Tuesday took notice of Tando Jam incident and sought detailed report from SSP Hyderabad.

According to the spokesman, the DIG has taken notice of the incident and directed immediate action against the manufacturer and sale of raw liquor in the district.

While seeking report from SSP Hyderabad, DIG also directed DSP and SHO Tando Jam to ensure immediate arrest of the accused involved in the incident.

Meanwhile, SHO Tando Jam said that no deaths were occured in the area due to consumption of raw liquor while the families of the three deceased had informed that they were ill for several days due to which they had passed away in the hospital.

Related Topics

Police Sale Hyderabad Tando Jam From

Recent Stories

National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin fro ..

National U13 and U16 boys tournaments to begin from Friday

46 minutes ago
 KPT shipping movements report

KPT shipping movements report

2 minutes ago
 FIA arrests accused for allegedly harassing woman

FIA arrests accused for allegedly harassing woman

2 minutes ago
 Admin provides 9800 food packets to tourists in Mu ..

Admin provides 9800 food packets to tourists in Murree

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner orders action against Illegal hunting ..

Commissioner orders action against Illegal hunting

2 minutes ago
 FDA to cancel allotment of defaulters after 15th J ..

FDA to cancel allotment of defaulters after 15th January

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.