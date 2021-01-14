UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

DIG Sets Up 'Minority Desk' In 3 Districts Of Shaheed Benazirabad Division

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 08:58 PM

DIG sets up 'Minority Desk' in 3 districts of Shaheed Benazirabad division

Minority desks have been established at SSP offices of all the three districts of Shaheed Benazirabad division to monitor and coordinate issues pertaining to minorities

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Minority desks have been established at SSP offices of all the three districts of Shaheed Benazirabad division to monitor and coordinate issues pertaining to minorities.

The desks were established on directives of the Inspector General of Police Sindh at offices of Senior Superintendent of Police of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze districts, Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh stated in an announcement here Thursday.

He said the 'Minority Desks' would keep a close contact with the representatives of minorities and would monitor investigation in the cases pertaining to minorities.

The desks would also ensure the protective audit of the religious sites of minorities and the committee would ensure the protective arrangements on the occasion of religious festivals and would keep record of incidences in connection with minorities and would maintain its publicity in the media.

Announcement said that Inspector Mumtaz Ali Brohi has been assigned as In-charge Minority Desk Shaheed Benazirabad Range and can be contacted at mobile No. 03003227303 or office Phone No. 02449370559.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Martyrs Shaheed Minority Mobile Sanghar Media All

Recent Stories

Japanese Defense Minister Lauds UK Plans to Send S ..

2 minutes ago

German agency slams too many 'exceptions' to virus ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner emphasizes effective coordination to ..

2 minutes ago

Olympic hurdles champion McNeal suspended for 'tam ..

5 minutes ago

Projects worth Rs 130 bln to be completed in two y ..

5 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy for Yemen Says US Designation of ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.