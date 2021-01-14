DIG sets up 'Minority Desk' in 3 districts of Shaheed Benazirabad division

Minority desks have been established at SSP offices of all the three districts of Shaheed Benazirabad division to monitor and coordinate issues pertaining to minorities

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :Minority desks have been established at SSP offices of all the three districts of Shaheed Benazirabad division to monitor and coordinate issues pertaining to minorities.

The desks were established on directives of the Inspector General of Police Sindh at offices of Senior Superintendent of Police of Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushahro Feroze districts, Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Range Mazhar Nawaz Shaikh stated in an announcement here Thursday.

He said the 'Minority Desks' would keep a close contact with the representatives of minorities and would monitor investigation in the cases pertaining to minorities.

The desks would also ensure the protective audit of the religious sites of minorities and the committee would ensure the protective arrangements on the occasion of religious festivals and would keep record of incidences in connection with minorities and would maintain its publicity in the media.

Announcement said that Inspector Mumtaz Ali Brohi has been assigned as In-charge Minority Desk Shaheed Benazirabad Range and can be contacted at mobile No. 03003227303 or office Phone No. 02449370559.