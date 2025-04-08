Open Menu

DIG Shakir Holds Khuli Kachehri & Makes Surprise Visits To Police Stations

Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 10:51 PM

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Shakir Hussain Dawar conducted a khuli kachehri (open court) at his office on Tuesday, followed by surprise visits to the Industrial Area and Kohsar police stations

An official told APP that during the khuli kachehri, DIG Dawar listened to the concerns of citizens and instructed the officers to resolve the issues swiftly.

DIG Shakir further emphasized that, under the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the Islamabad Police are dedicated to resolving citizens' issues through continuous outreach and intervention.

During his visits to the Industrial Area and Kohsar police stations, DIG Shakir reviewed the records, inspected the front desks, and checked the detainee data in the lockups. He engaged with citizens at the stations, addressing their concerns and providing immediate instructions for resolution.

DIG Shakir reminded all officers to treat the public with courtesy, particularly the elderly, women, and children. He stressed that any inappropriate behaviour or mistreatment would be met with strict consequences. Additionally, he instructed senior officers to prioritize the welfare and concerns of police personnel.

