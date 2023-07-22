Open Menu

DIG Shariq Jamal Found Dead Mysteriously

Muhammad Irfan Published July 22, 2023 | 04:00 PM

DIG Shariq Jamal found dead mysteriously

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Lahore Shariq Jamal was found dead in mysterious circumstances, here on Saturday.

On getting information, the police rushed to the spot and shifted the body to National Hospital. Medical professionals confirmed that the DIG had passed away much earlier before he was brought to the medical facility.

Authorities have initiated an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding his demise.

No family members were present at the time of his death. According to reports, DIG Shariq Jamal had sent his two house servants away before he died.

Upon their return, they found him lifeless in his bedroom and immediately informed the police.

Later, the body was shifted to hospital for postmortem examination.

Shariq Jamal had served in various roles including DIG traffic and DIG Railways.

Further investigation is under way.

