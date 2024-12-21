DIG Sher Akbar bids farewell to Kohat after transfer

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) A grand farewell ceremony was held on Saturday in honor of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sher Akbar, who has been transferred from Kohat.

The event was attended by high-ranking officials, including Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Mutasim Billah Shah, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram and District Police Officer Kohat Dr Zahidullah Khan.

During the ceremony, tributes were paid to DIG Sher Akbar's dedication and hard work during his tenure in Kohat. His valuable services to the community and police sector were appreciated, with attendees acknowledging the significant role he played in serving the people of Kohat.

On this occasion, DIG Sher Akbar expressed his gratitude to those who participated in the farewell ceremony, describing his time in Kohat as memorable. The ceremony marked the end of his tenure in Kohat, as he moves on to his next assignment.

