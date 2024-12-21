Open Menu

DIG Sher Akbar Bids Farewell To Kohat After Transfer

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 07:00 PM

DIG Sher Akbar bids farewell to Kohat after transfer

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) A grand farewell ceremony was held on Saturday in honor of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sher Akbar, who has been transferred from Kohat.

The event was attended by high-ranking officials, including Commissioner Kohat Division Syed Mutasim Billah Shah, Deputy Commissioner Kohat Abdul Akram and District Police Officer Kohat Dr Zahidullah Khan.

During the ceremony, tributes were paid to DIG Sher Akbar's dedication and hard work during his tenure in Kohat. His valuable services to the community and police sector were appreciated, with attendees acknowledging the significant role he played in serving the people of Kohat.

On this occasion, DIG Sher Akbar expressed his gratitude to those who participated in the farewell ceremony, describing his time in Kohat as memorable. The ceremony marked the end of his tenure in Kohat, as he moves on to his next assignment.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Police Kohat Event From

Recent Stories

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Afri ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan meets President of South Africa

1 minute ago
 PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING ..

PAKISTAN NAVY SHIPS VISITED KUWAIT AND IRAQ DURING OVERSEAS DEPLOYMENT

23 minutes ago
 Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeem ..

Major breakthrough as govt accepts Ittehad Tanzeemat-e-Madaris’ demands

31 minutes ago
 US official’s alleged threat perception from Pak ..

US official’s alleged threat perception from Pakistan’s missile capabilities ..

41 minutes ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule co ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025’s possible schedule comes to limelight

1 hour ago
 Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition

Al Dhafra Book Festival concludes its 5th edition

2 hours ago
Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' ..

Sharjah Charity International launches 'Dathironi' campaign in Montenegro, Bosni ..

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia launch direct flights to Warsaw, Vienna

2 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual me ..

UAE Attorney-General participates in 4th annual meeting of Arab Association for ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorro ..

Pakistan, South Africa will play final ODI tomorrow

3 hours ago
 UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight cr ..

UAE’s cultural achievements in 2024 highlight creativity, innovation

3 hours ago
 Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infi ..

Security forces thwart Khwarij’s attempt to infiltrate through Pak-Afghan bord ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan