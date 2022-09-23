DIG signs agreement with Vas Global Drone Specialist

In order to further improvement, to activate the Safe City Project, Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Irfan Baloch has signed an agreement with UAS Global Drone Specialist

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :In order to further improvement, to activate the Safe City Project, Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Irfan Baloch has signed an agreement with UAS Global Drone Specialist.

Under the project objective was supply and training of Drone camera operation of the project team.

On the supply of Drone camera by Chief Executive Officer of UAS Global Rafay Shaikh and his team was commended by DIG Irfan Baloch.

Later the police team who received drone technology training were awarded training certificates by DIG and he said that Drone technology would help control the crime situation.