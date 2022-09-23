UrduPoint.com

DIG Signs Agreement With Vas Global Drone Specialist

Umer Jamshaid Published September 23, 2022 | 08:44 PM

DIG signs agreement with Vas Global Drone Specialist

In order to further improvement, to activate the Safe City Project, Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Irfan Baloch has signed an agreement with UAS Global Drone Specialist

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2022 ) :In order to further improvement, to activate the Safe City Project, Deputy Inspector General Police Shaheed Benazirabad Irfan Baloch has signed an agreement with UAS Global Drone Specialist.

Under the project objective was supply and training of Drone camera operation of the project team.

On the supply of Drone camera by Chief Executive Officer of UAS Global Rafay Shaikh and his team was commended by DIG Irfan Baloch.

Later the police team who received drone technology training were awarded training certificates by DIG and he said that Drone technology would help control the crime situation.

Related Topics

Drone Police Technology Martyrs Shaheed Agreement

Recent Stories

Civil society's National Peoples' Assembly demands ..

Civil society's National Peoples' Assembly demands climate justice

2 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Migrant Shipwreck Off Syrian Coast ..

Death Toll From Migrant Shipwreck Off Syrian Coast Rises to 77 - Health Minister

2 minutes ago
 YDA to hold meeting with admin on Sept 26

YDA to hold meeting with admin on Sept 26

2 minutes ago
 Bagnaia brushes off Rossi heir talk with MotoGP ti ..

Bagnaia brushes off Rossi heir talk with MotoGP title in his sights

2 minutes ago
 Imran working on agenda of creating 'chaos & anarc ..

Imran working on agenda of creating 'chaos & anarchy': Javed Latif

5 minutes ago
 Prime Minister, FM condole over demise of Antony B ..

Prime Minister, FM condole over demise of Antony Blinken's father

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.