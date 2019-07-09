UrduPoint.com
DIG South Visits Chinese Consulate Karachi

Tue 09th July 2019

DIG South visits Chinese Consulate Karachi

Deputy Inspector General (DIG),South Sharjeel Kharal on Tuesday visited the Chinese Consulate here and met with the officials of the consulate

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2019 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG),South Sharjeel Kharal on Tuesday visited the Chinese Consulate here and met with the officials of the consulate.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) South, Sheeraz Nazeer, SP Clifton Suhai Aziz and other officials were also present, said a statement.

The DIG South directed the officials concerned to take steps to further improve the security of the Chinese Consulate.

He directed the policemen deployed at the Chinese Consulate be given security briefing time-to-time.

Sharjeel Kharal also directed to develop coordination with the Chief Security Officer of the Chinese Consulate.

He further directed that the overall security arrangements of all consulates and embassies in the South zone - Karachi be reviewed and practical steps be taken to further beef-up thesecurity arrangements.

