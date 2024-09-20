DIG, SSP, CIA team Mirpurkhas, SHO Sindhri suspended over allegations of extrajudicial killing, PA informed

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) The Sindh Minister for Home, Law, Parliamentary Affairs and Criminal Prosecution Ziaul Hasan Lanjar on Friday informed the Sindh Assembly that Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP) Mirpurkhas, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mirpurkhas, CIA team of Mirpurkhas and Station House Officer (SHO) of Sindhri had been suspended over allegations of extrajudicial killing (Encounter) of Dr Shahnawaz Kunbhar from Umerkot in Mirpurkhas, the accused of sharing blasphemous post on social media, until they prove their innocence.

While speaking on a Point of Order on the floor of the house, the Sindh Home Minister Ziaul Hasan Lanjar said that an alarming and burning issue had been echoing for 24 to 48 hours, on which he wished to brief to the Assembly.

He said that a doctor named Dr Shahnawaz Kunbhar allegedly posted a blasphemous material on social media.

Lanjar said it is our faith that Hazrat Mohammed (PBUH) is our last prophet. It is our responsibility to stop blasphemous incidents.

He said that Hazrat Mohammed (PBUH) in his life gave opportunity even to his opponents to prove their innocence, make their mistake correct and confirm and verify the facts.

The teachings of our Holy prophet (PBUH) taught us to verify an incident and reach its roots to ascertain truth to avoid any injustice to a person.

He said that being a Muslim they could sacrifice their lives for the Holy prophet (PBUH). He said, 'It is my responsibility to take action if anything happens illegal or extrajudicial in my department.'

The Home Minister said that Dr Shahnawaz was killed in Mirpurkhas. Police was defending themselves and people were alleging them for extrajudicial killing of the doctor.

He said that keeping in view the situation an inquiry had been ordered into the incident to ascertain the truth.

He said that the inquiry committee to submit its report in seven days.

He said that they were responsible for the protection of life and property of the people of Sindh province. He further said that they were not judges to pronounce decisions against anyone. They had to give opportunity to the suspect to prove himself of not being guilty.

Sindh Minister for education Syed Sardar Shah speaking on the point of order said that as per the details available to him, the whole family of the Dr Shahnawaz Kunbhar was religious.

He said that a video of Dr Shahnawaz appeared on a Facebook ID in which he clarified that his ID had been hacked and it was not he and he had not posted any blasphemous material.

Sardar Shah said that the suspect doctor had been receiving psychiatric treatment since 2020 from Dow University. He said that Hazrat Mohammed (PBUH) also gave opportunity to prove innocence to his opponents. He lauded the action of the Sindh Home Minister for suspending the police officers and conducting the enquiry into the incident.

Lawmaker Mohammed Farooq said that islam means protection and peace. Islam is name of protection for all including minority, he said adding that no one should be on his own a judge, court or authority to pronounce a decision against anyone.

He said that they could sacrifice their lives for the Holy prophet (PBUH). He further said that opportunity should be given to the suspect to prove himself or herself.

He also lauded the decision of Sindh Home Minister of police officers suspension. Earlier, the session started with recitation from Holy Quran and Naat Sharif. The Questions and answers session regarding sports and the Youth Affairs Department also held.