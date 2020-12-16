UrduPoint.com
DIG, SSP Held 'Open Katchhery' In Jacobabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:22 PM

Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Nasir Aftab Pathan along with SSP Jacobabad Muhammad Tariq Nawaz held an 'Open Katchhery' to address the grievances of people

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Nasir Aftab Pathan along with SSP Jacobabad Muhammad Tariq Nawaz held an 'Open Katchhery' to address the grievances of people.

According to Public Relation Officer to SSP, after hearing the grievances, the DIG suspended two SHOs and abolished two years increment of four other SHOs over charges of multiple complaints received against them.

During the 'Open Katchehry', the police officer responded to the complaints passionately and took departmental action against the police officials allegedly involved in misusing power.

