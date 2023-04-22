DIG, SSP visit martyrs' families to extend Eid greetings

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :On the instructions of IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, DIG Hyderabad Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, SSP Amjad Ahmed Sheikh and other senior police officers visited the residences of police martyrs and celebrated Eid with their families on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The DIG extended Eid greetings to the families of the martyrs on behalf of the IG Sindh and said, "The martyrs are a source of pride for us and the police officers and jawans are with them in their every joy and sorrow.

" Syed Pir Shah said that the sacrifices of martyrs of police could never be forgotten because they have "established peace for us by sacrificing their lives".

They also distributed Eid gifts and pocket money along with sweets among the families and children of the martyrs.

He said that more effective measures were being taken by the Sindh Police for the welfare of the families of the martyrs.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Alina Rajpar, DSP Abdul Khaliq Jhatial and others were also present on the occasion.