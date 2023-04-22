UrduPoint.com

DIG, SSP Visit Martyrs' Families To Extend Eid Greetings

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2023 | 04:40 PM

DIG, SSP visit martyrs' families to extend Eid greetings

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2023 ) :On the instructions of IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon, DIG Hyderabad Syed Pir Muhammad Shah, SSP Amjad Ahmed Sheikh and other senior police officers visited the residences of police martyrs and celebrated Eid with their families on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr.

The DIG extended Eid greetings to the families of the martyrs on behalf of the IG Sindh and said, "The martyrs are a source of pride for us and the police officers and jawans are with them in their every joy and sorrow.

" Syed Pir Shah said that the sacrifices of martyrs of police could never be forgotten because they have "established peace for us by sacrificing their lives".

They also distributed Eid gifts and pocket money along with sweets among the families and children of the martyrs.

He said that more effective measures were being taken by the Sindh Police for the welfare of the families of the martyrs.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Alina Rajpar, DSP Abdul Khaliq Jhatial and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Martyrs Shaheed Hyderabad Money

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

20 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well- ..

Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr wel ..

Sharjah Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

2 hours ago
 Kuwait crude oil traded at US$83.03 pb

Kuwait crude oil traded at US$83.03 pb

2 hours ago
 UN Chief urges accelerated climate action and prot ..

UN Chief urges accelerated climate action and protection of biodiversity on Inte ..

2 hours ago
 Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with religious zeal a ..

Eid-ul-Fitr being celebrated with religious zeal across Pakistan

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.