DIG, SSP Visits Katcha Areas Of Sukkur, Ghotki

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 15, 2023 | 07:39 PM

DIG Sukkur, Abdul Hameed Khoso along with SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo Friday visited to various places of Katcha areas of Sukkur and Ghotki districts including Alaf and Shah Belo

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2023 ) :DIG Sukkur, Abdul Hameed Khoso along with SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo Friday visited to various places of Katcha areas of Sukkur and Ghotki districts including Alaf and Shah Belo.

During the visit, SSP Sukkur Irfan Ali Samo briefed the DIG Sukkur about the presence of the suspects involved in the murder of Shaheed Jan Mohammad Mahr in the area and the police strategy.

The DIG reviewed the planning and strategy prepared by the Sukkur Police to arrest the accused involved in murder of Shaheed Jan Muhammad Mahr and issued necessary instructions to the officers.

According to DIG office spokesperson, the Police have been deputed in Kacha areas to arrest the killers of Shaheed Jan Muhammad Mahar.

