DIG starts grand operation against tinted glasses vehicles

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2021 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Quetta, Azhar Akram on Wednesday informed that the police have removed tinted glasses from 3408 vehicles and challaned 1609 vehicles on having tinted glasses.

He said that more than Rs 0. 6 million has been submitted in the national treasury.

While talking to journalists, he said that police were showing its responsibility against criminals and measures would be taken to conduct grand operation in City Nalla to reduce aerial firing incidents in the city.

FIRs have also been registered against 7 incidents of aerial firing, he said and added that 115 non-customs paid vehicles have also been taken into custody despite cases have been registered against the land mafia.

He said 44 illegal rickshaws have been arrested in the city during operation while a gang of car theft was also nabbed.

Two alleged killers were arrested in account of murder of journalist Abdul Wahid Raisani.

He also urged people to cooperate with police personnel in order to eliminate illegal activities in the city.