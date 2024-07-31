DIG stresses police men to resolve issues of citizens on priority basis

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) Deputy Inspector General (DIG), Police, Sukkur Region, Peer Muhammad Shah on Wednesday directed police personnel to adopt open door policy to resolve the issues of citizens and promote sense of protection in the society by equal implementation of law, observation of merit and full-fledged actions.

Presiding over a meeting at his office here, he said that special attention should be paid on inspection, punishment and reward processes of the force so that performance of the force may be enhanced.

He also said that good performers during the duty should be encouraged whereas there should be no delay in taking action within the discipline matrix against those who trespass their powers, do corruption and show nonprofessional behaviour.

The DIG Sukkur said that police force should also ensure immediate resolution of issues of the citizens with their high moral values, professional skills and full fledge actions so that the citizens may be helpful to police for supremacy of law by securing the cooperation and trust of the public.

He further said that it is my target and mission to restore and win the prestige of Police force and public trust by the help of public friendly policing and in this regard, all police force will have to take side with me by showing best performance.