- Home
- Pakistan
- DIG stresses to formulate strategy to recover stolen & snatched bikes, vehicles from citizens
DIG Stresses To Formulate Strategy To Recover Stolen & Snatched Bikes, Vehicles From Citizens
Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Deputy Inspector General Sukkur Region, Pir Muhammad Shah on Monday chaired a meeting held at his office to review the law and order situation in the Sukkur city.
The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Amjad Shaikh briefed the DIGP about the law and order in the district specially Sukkur city. He informed the DIG about the steps taken to recover stolen and snatching of motorcycles and vehicles of the citizens as well maintain law and order since has has took charge as SSP.
DIG Pir Muhammad Shah stressed to formulate a comprehensive strategy regarding stolen of motorcycles and vehicles, adding that provision of free and fair justice to the people was his prime priority.
He said that police officers could play vital role in bridging the gap between police and public by providing timely justice and ensuring the safety of lives and properties of citizens.
DIG Sukkur directed that comprehensive and actionable suggestions should be made to strengthen the 15 Emergency, Complaint and Response System and to make it compatible with the requirements of public interest.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK
Babar Azam overtakes Rohit Sharma in T20I runs
Seven desks established under SIFC to attract foreign
PML-N calls meeting to decide matter of President election
Weather update: Temperature may rise upto 44 Celsius today
Muqam lauds IOM services for Afghan refugees in Pakistan
PM commends Norway’s decision to recognize Palestine
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 May 2024
Rizwan or Imad: PCB mulls over vice-captaincy candidates ahead of T20 WC 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HSC annual exams under Hyderabad board to commence from Tuesday17 seconds ago
-
PMSA seizes massive drug haul at sea10 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill 23 terrorists in KPK30 minutes ago
-
Two brothers drown into river30 minutes ago
-
Seven soldiers embraced martyrdom, 23 terrorists killed in three separate IBOs: ISPR30 minutes ago
-
PO held from Saudi Arabia30 minutes ago
-
DC for special attention on cotton crop30 minutes ago
-
Peshawar Zoo admin takes measures to mitigate impacts of heat wave on animals, birds40 minutes ago
-
Education dept serves recruitment schedule for children of ex-service personal40 minutes ago
-
Armed bandits took cash, mobiles from shop in DI Khan40 minutes ago
-
Tough contest anticipated in upcoming SCCI’s elections as new alliance of business community forme ..50 minutes ago
-
Fine of more than Rs 0.7 mln imposed on overpricing50 minutes ago