DIG Stresses To Formulate Strategy To Recover Stolen & Snatched Bikes, Vehicles From Citizens

Umer Jamshaid Published May 27, 2024 | 05:20 PM

DIG stresses to formulate strategy to recover stolen & snatched bikes, vehicles from citizens

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2024) Deputy Inspector General Sukkur Region, Pir Muhammad Shah on Monday chaired a meeting held at his office to review the law and order situation in the Sukkur city.

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sukkur, Amjad Shaikh briefed the DIGP about the law and order in the district specially Sukkur city. He informed the DIG about the steps taken to recover stolen and snatching of motorcycles and vehicles of the citizens as well maintain law and order since has has took charge as SSP.

DIG Pir Muhammad Shah stressed to formulate a comprehensive strategy regarding stolen of motorcycles and vehicles, adding that provision of free and fair justice to the people was his prime priority.

He said that police officers could play vital role in bridging the gap between police and public by providing timely justice and ensuring the safety of lives and properties of citizens.

DIG Sukkur directed that comprehensive and actionable suggestions should be made to strengthen the 15 Emergency, Complaint and Response System and to make it compatible with the requirements of public interest.

Related Topics

Police Law And Order Vehicles Sukkur

