DIG Sukkur Advises Criminals To Surrender Rather Than Die Of Hunger

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 27, 2022 | 05:20 PM

DIG Sukkur advises criminals to surrender rather than die of hunger

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :DIG Sukkur Region, Javed Sonharo Jiskani asked the families of the Katcha dacoits to come out of their hideouts to take shelter in the relief camps set up by the police, advising the criminals to surrender rather than die of hunger.

He also directed his department to establish more relief camps in Sukkur, Khairpur and Ghotki to provide immediate shelters to the rain victims.

On Saturday, he visited a relief camp in the Katcha area, where he distributed relief goods, saying that the police are also rescuing the rain affected people stranded in various places. The DIG Sukkur had also directed the SSPs to engage police personnel to provide education to the children taking shelter in the makeshift relief camps.

