DIG Sukkur Assures To Solve Traders Problems

Muhammad Irfan Published January 10, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur, Tariq Abbas heard the grievances of notables and traders and assured them for solutions of their problems including encroachment etc.

He expressed these views while meeting with local traders and notables here at SSP Office.

SSP Irfan Ali Samo also briefed the visitor about police performance and problems being faced by the locals.

DIG was also informed about the adopted strategies to reduce the crime rate and also apprised him about the shortage of police Jawans and facilities required for the police personnel and officers.

During meeting with traders and notables, the DIG said that there was a dire need of more police jawans to control the crime in the region.

"For this purpose, we have decided to launch the recruitment of police personnel in the Sukkur region," he said.

