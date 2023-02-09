UrduPoint.com

DIG Sukkur Briefed On Police Performance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 10:15 PM

DIG Sukkur briefed on Police performance

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Sukkur, Javed Sonharo Jiskani briefed on the police performance of district Khairpur by the SSP Rohail Khoso during the meeting held on Thursday at the SSP office

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :

Earlier, the DIG arrived at the SSP office and was received warmly.

He was also informed about the adopted strategies to reduce the crime rate and was also apprised of the shortage of police Jawans and facilities required for the police personnel and officers.

During the meeting with traders and notables, he said there was a need for more police jawans to control the crime in the region and for this purpose, we have decided to launch the recruitment of police personnel in the district.

He heard the grievances of notables and traders and assured them of solutions to their problems including encroachment and traffic problems being faced by common people.

