DIG Sukkur Inaugurates State-of-the-Art Model Police Station In Khairpur
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 02:20 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police Sukkur Range, Captain (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar on Tuesday along with SSP Khairpur, Mir Hassan Sardar Niazi, inaugurated the newly constructed Model Police Station Shaheed Murtaza Mirani in Khairpur.
During the ceremony, floral tributes were presented by the children of martyrs of Sindh Police, and a police contingent presented a guard of honor.
The DIG Sukkur Range inspected the facilities and infrastructure of the model police station, which has been equipped with modern amenities, including a reception desk, waiting area, separate desk for women and children, CCTV monitoring room, IT lab, and other essential facilities.
On the occasion, DIG Sukkur Range said that the establishment of model police stations is a significant step towards promoting trust between police and the public, ensuring prompt justice, and modernizing policing. He emphasized that the aim is to make citizens feel secure and consider the police station as their own.
The DIG directed the officers and personnel posted at the station to perform their duties with courtesy, fairness, and honesty to provide the best services to the public.
In his concluding remarks, the DIG expressed his commitment to delivering exceptional services to the public, stating that such initiatives will further enhance citizens' trust in Sindh Police.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2025
Ambassador Highlights Pakistan’s Strategic Role in Global Trade and Logistics
A Beacon of Hope in Malta: Khurram Khan, the Pride of the Pakistani Nation
Pak Women to tour Ireland in August
Moscow Metro marks 90th anniversary with focus on infrastructure, innovation
Pakistan's ambassador meets CEO BECI in Brussels
Indo-Pak Dialogue stands as only way forward to resolve all issues including cor ..
Water Sewerage Corporation reshuffles top officers
The Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture, Aurangzeb Khan Khichi me ..
Interior Minister lauds Security Forces for crushing Indian-backed terrorists in ..
Three human traffickers arrested for defrauding citizens
More Stories From Pakistan
-
DIG Sukkur inaugurates State-of-the-Art Model Police Station in Khairpur5 minutes ago
-
Crackdown launched against transporters violating rules5 minutes ago
-
Local leaders assure full support to security forces against terrorism5 minutes ago
-
Sherry Rehman thanks parliament, public for support on child marriage restraint bill5 minutes ago
-
Dera Police intensify anti-Crime efforts with new arrest campaign15 minutes ago
-
JKNF pays homage to departed Kashmiri leaders Mirwaiz Farooq, A G Lone25 minutes ago
-
KP extends school enrollment drive until May 3145 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China committed to peace, progress: DG ISPR55 minutes ago
-
ANF arrests 9 smugglers with over 77 kg of drugs worth Rs 25.7 mln55 minutes ago
-
Solid efforts on to wipe out polio from Dera region55 minutes ago
-
Welfare of police personnel top priority: DPO55 minutes ago
-
Govt announces Rs343m relief package for victims of Indian attack1 hour ago