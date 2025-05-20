DIG Sukkur inaugurates State-of-the-Art Model Police Station in Khairpur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Deputy Inspector General of Police Sukkur Range, Captain (R) Faisal Abdullah Chachar on Tuesday along with SSP Khairpur, Mir Hassan Sardar Niazi, inaugurated the newly constructed Model Police Station Shaheed Murtaza Mirani in Khairpur.

During the ceremony, floral tributes were presented by the children of martyrs of Sindh Police, and a police contingent presented a guard of honor.

The DIG Sukkur Range inspected the facilities and infrastructure of the model police station, which has been equipped with modern amenities, including a reception desk, waiting area, separate desk for women and children, CCTV monitoring room, IT lab, and other essential facilities.

On the occasion, DIG Sukkur Range said that the establishment of model police stations is a significant step towards promoting trust between police and the public, ensuring prompt justice, and modernizing policing. He emphasized that the aim is to make citizens feel secure and consider the police station as their own.

The DIG directed the officers and personnel posted at the station to perform their duties with courtesy, fairness, and honesty to provide the best services to the public.

In his concluding remarks, the DIG expressed his commitment to delivering exceptional services to the public, stating that such initiatives will further enhance citizens' trust in Sindh Police.