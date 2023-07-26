DIG Sukkur inspects security arrangements

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sukkur Region, Javed Sonharo Jiskani on Wednesday paid a sudden visit to Khairpur and Ghotki districts.

According to details, the DIG along with SSPs and other officers inspected the security arrangements of Muharram processions.

Talking to APP, the DIG expressed satisfaction over the arrangements and said that administration and organizers cooperated a lot. He is himself monitoring the entire situation, he added.

The DIG said that security is on high alert and efforts are being done to make security foolproof.

He also said that police and Rangers are doing their job very well and hoped that no bad incident would take place on the day.